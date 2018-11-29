World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Rating Increased to Outperform at FBN Securities

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by stock analysts at FBN Securities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.08 million. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $2,171,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kowal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $220,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $869,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,975. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,700 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.0% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,855,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,144,000 after purchasing an additional 776,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 115.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 551,947 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $21,846,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $20,935,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

