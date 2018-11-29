World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Stock Price Up 8.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment traded as high as $71.12 and last traded at $71.01. Approximately 2,008,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,108,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cannonball Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 50,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $4,811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,709,661.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 25,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $2,171,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,975 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 187,290 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $909,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $4,381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,199,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.25 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

