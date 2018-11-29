Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.2% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,797,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,410,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $274.58 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $252.92 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.3226 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

