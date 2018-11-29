Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.11.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $203.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $957,788,000 after acquiring an additional 641,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 572,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 491.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $104,737,000 after acquiring an additional 520,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after acquiring an additional 431,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $54,151,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

