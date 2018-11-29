XOMA Corp (XOMA) Major Shareholder Purchases $149,538.88 in Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 74,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,751. XOMA Corp has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.75.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). XOMA had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 267.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in XOMA by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in XOMA by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in XOMA by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

