Yeti (YETI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. Yeti also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.79-0.82 EPS.

YETI stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Yeti has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Yeti presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

In other Yeti news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,809,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $19,663,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,959,388.

