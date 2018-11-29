Yext (YEXT) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.1–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.03 million.Yext also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.42–0.41 EPS.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 1,411,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,285. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.67. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Yext news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $805,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 1,318 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $32,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,394 shares of company stock worth $19,054,906 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

