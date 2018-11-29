Yext (YEXT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.42–0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $227-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.57 million.Yext also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $-0.1–0.09 EPS.
YEXT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,285. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.67. Yext has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $27.19.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.
In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 63,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,584,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,394 shares of company stock valued at $19,054,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
About Yext
Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.