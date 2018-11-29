Yext (YEXT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.42)-($0.41) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.42). The company issued revenue guidance of $227-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.60 million.Yext also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.42–0.41 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.
NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,285. Yext has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.67.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $805,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 894,394 shares of company stock valued at $19,054,906. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
