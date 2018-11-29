Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinera Corp. (INFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Infinera reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $769.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Infinera news, COO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Feller bought 40,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,300 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Infinera by 100.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

