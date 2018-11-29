Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (PODD) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Insulet reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.82 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Insulet has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

In other Insulet news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,134 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $98,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $65,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,013 shares of company stock valued at $856,934. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

