Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leju Holdings Ltd (LEJU) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leju’s earnings. Leju posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leju will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leju.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. Leju had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 8.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEJU. ValuEngine raised Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leju from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEJU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leju by 336.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 69,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leju by 355.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Leju by 19.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 171,703 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEJU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.98. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leju (LEJU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.