Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (MS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.12. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $44.50. 920,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

