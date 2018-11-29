Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NiSource Inc. (NI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. NiSource reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. Guggenheim cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $104,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NiSource by 55.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,331,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,750 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $1,261,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 26.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 286.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.12.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

