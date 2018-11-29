Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report sales of $256.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.50 million and the lowest is $244.61 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $239.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $891.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.84 million to $899.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $961.30 million, with estimates ranging from $916.09 million to $993.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $53.81 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.59 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,269.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,607. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,401,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,293,000 after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 63.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,238,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 478,916 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,065,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,407,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.