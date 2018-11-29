Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verastem Inc (VSTM) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.34). Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Forrester purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $139,420 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth $100,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the third quarter worth $109,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the third quarter worth $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth $130,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $371.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.14. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, operating as a Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focuses on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and is approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

