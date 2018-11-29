Zacks: Analysts Expect Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report sales of $48.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Array Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.80 million to $64.62 million. Array Biopharma reported sales of $42.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Array Biopharma will report full year sales of $194.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $224.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.05 million, with estimates ranging from $212.77 million to $333.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Array Biopharma.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.02% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The company had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Array Biopharma’s revenue was up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ARRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Array Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Array Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of Array Biopharma stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. 51,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Array Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 3,000 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,578,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Array Biopharma by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,390,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,271,000 after acquiring an additional 787,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Array Biopharma by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Array Biopharma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Array Biopharma by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 207,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

