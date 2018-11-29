Zacks: Analysts Expect Boxlight Corp (BOXL) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Boxlight reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 111.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Boxlight worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

BOXL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 85,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

