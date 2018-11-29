Zacks: Analysts Expect Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post $82.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. Dmc Global posted sales of $54.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year sales of $318.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.10 million to $319.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $356.20 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $369.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dmc Global.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 4.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dmc Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after buying an additional 48,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 32.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 99,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 41.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 257,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Dmc Global stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.96. 7,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.08 million, a P/E ratio of 225.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dmc Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.