Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.85). GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 87,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 3.68. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in GDS by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

