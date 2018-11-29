Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) to announce $172.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alta Mesa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $201.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will report full-year sales of $562.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $591.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $773.40 million, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alta Mesa Resources.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital cut Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Mesa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Alta Mesa Resources stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L bought 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $1,471,555.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

