Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the lowest is $2.63 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $10.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE SCHW opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $404,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,453 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,379 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,976,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,710,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,674,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,467,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,478,000 after acquiring an additional 944,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

