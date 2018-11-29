Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.31). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 3.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,290,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,653,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,858,000 after purchasing an additional 357,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,430,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 86,378 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,560,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,511 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

