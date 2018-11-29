Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.31). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 3.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,290,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,653,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,858,000 after purchasing an additional 357,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,430,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 86,378 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,560,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,511 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply