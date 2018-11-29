Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Corp (USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.91 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 10.21%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $53.00 target price on United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 12,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $715,213.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,894.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,998,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,947 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,943.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,250 shares of company stock worth $4,668,254 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United States Cellular by 241.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $57.05. 203,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.