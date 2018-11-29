Zacks: Brokerages Expect Control4 Corp (CTRL) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Control4’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Control4 reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Control4 will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Control4.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

CTRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $32.00 price target on Control4 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

In related news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $33,927.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 9,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $198,387.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,180.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,843 shares of company stock worth $1,022,804 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Control4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Control4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRL opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Control4 has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corp. engages in the provision of automation and control solutions. It offers networking systems to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and other connected devices. The firm builds secure infrastructure to provide cloud-base services which includes remote customer system access.

