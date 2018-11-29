Zacks: Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 91 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 8,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,898. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 million, a PE ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In other news, Director Debra Coy purchased 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,466.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,430 shares of company stock valued at $44,520 over the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

