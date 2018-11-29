Zacks: International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned International Money Express an industry rank of 26 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc operates as a processor of money transfer services. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services. It uses a proprietary financial technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala.

