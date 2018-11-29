Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telecom Italia (TI) to Sell

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

TI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Telecom Italia from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Telecom Italia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

NYSE:TI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.43. 4,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,749. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Italia during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Telecom Italia during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Telecom Italia during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Telecom Italia by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Telecom Italia by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 139,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

