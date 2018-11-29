Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Insurance (AHL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Insurance Holdings is a Bermudian holding company that provides property and casualty reinsurance in the global market, property and liability insurance principally in the United Kingdom and surplus lines insurance in the United States. Aspen’s operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries located in London, Bermuda and the United States: Aspen Insurance UK Limited, Aspen Insurance Limited and Aspen Specialty Insurance Company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Aspen Insurance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.75 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.55.

NYSE AHL opened at $41.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.29. Aspen Insurance has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Insurance will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance during the second quarter worth about $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Aspen Insurance by 37.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

