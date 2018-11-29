Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Grid (NGG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Get National Grid alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.22. National Grid has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 216.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $161,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $169,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $202,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Grid (NGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.