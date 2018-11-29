Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tower International (TOWR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “TA Delaware, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture of engineered structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving automotive original equipment manufacturers. It offers its automotive customers body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, as well as complex welded assemblies, for small and large cars, crossovers, pickups and SUVs. Its manufacturing operations consist primarily of stamping and welding operations, system and modular assembly operations, coating, and other ancillary operations. The Company uses various grades and thicknesses of steel and aluminum; including high-strength, hot- and cold-rolled, galvanized, organically coated, stainless, and aluminized steel; for the manufacture of its products. TA Delaware, Inc. is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tower International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tower International from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE:TOWR opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. Tower International has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $524.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Tower International had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tower International will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Tower International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower International during the third quarter valued at $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tower International during the second quarter valued at $234,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Tower International during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Tower International during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tower International during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

