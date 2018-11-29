Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Evoke Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.57 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

