Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Masimo (MASI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has $115.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masimo outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company’s key Product revenue segment has been witnessing strong growth. The company is also seeing strong demand for its SET pulse oximetry products and rainbow platform. Expansion in gross and operating margins in the last couple of quarters is noteworthy. Management is optimistic about Masimo’s alliance with Philips. Increased R&D expenses imply greater focus on innovation. Management is also hopeful about receiving FDA clearance for ORi. In fact, the company recently received FDA approval for RD SET sensors with Masimo Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion SET pulse oximetry. A raised guidance for 2018 paints a bright picture. On the flip side, Masimo’s Royalty and Other segment have been sluggish in recent times. Furthermore, the company faces fierce competition from the MedTech bigwigs. The stock is overvalued at the moment. “

Get Masimo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $109.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 239,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total transaction of $28,299,271.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,843,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $328,677.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,033 shares of company stock valued at $79,900,568. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,919,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Masimo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 249,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.