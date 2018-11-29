Zacks: LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (LOGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $23.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LogicBio Therapeutics an industry rank of 71 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Daniel P. O’connell acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGC stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,722. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.