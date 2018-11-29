Zacks: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) Given $23.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Orrstown Financial Services’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $23.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Orrstown Financial Services an industry rank of 87 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $20.83. 17,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,633. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

