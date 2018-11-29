Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €44.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price target from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.02 ($47.70).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €29.07 ($33.80) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

