Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.39. 1,770,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,264. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 121.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

