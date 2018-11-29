Zillow Group (Z) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a negative rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Shares of Z stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.72. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard N. Barton purchased 536,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,660,201.70. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 6,408,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,281,965.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,436,724 shares of company stock valued at $40,889,456 and have sold 103,277 shares valued at $4,649,180. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 634.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 987,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,708,000 after acquiring an additional 853,288 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 114.7% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,574,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,666,000 after acquiring an additional 841,187 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $13,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

