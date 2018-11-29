Zillow Group (Z) Shares Gap Up to $35.15

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $35.15. Zillow Group shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 4511473 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Zillow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,908,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,894,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,436,724 shares of company stock worth $40,889,456 and sold 103,277 shares worth $4,649,180. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

