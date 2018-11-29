Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $7.64 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 410 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,665.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

