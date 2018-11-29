ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0588 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $357,882.00 and approximately $1,007.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC token can now be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.02207568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00127301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00200394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.13 or 0.08820786 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,090,465 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.