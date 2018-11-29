Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stake Lessened by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.53% of Zoetis worth $233,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Argus set a $105.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE ZTS opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

