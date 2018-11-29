ZoomAway Travel (ZMA) Trading Down 20%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) was down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 101,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 394,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

