Zuora (ZUO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.56-0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.60). The company issued revenue guidance of $233.4-234.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.00 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.56–0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 2,685,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,146. Zuora has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $756,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,238 shares of company stock worth $14,222,367.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

