Zuora (ZUO) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.12–0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.3-63.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.68 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.56–0.55 EPS.
ZUO traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 2,685,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,146. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zuora has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $37.78.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.
In related news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 344,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $8,878,872.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $756,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 579,238 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,367.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.
