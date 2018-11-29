Zuora (ZUO) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.12–0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.3-63.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.68 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.56–0.55 EPS.

ZUO traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 2,685,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,146. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zuora has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $37.78.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In related news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 344,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $8,878,872.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $756,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 579,238 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,367.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zuora (ZUO) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/zuora-zuo-updates-q4-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.