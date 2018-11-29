Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,481,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,785 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,911,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,484,000 after purchasing an additional 817,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,454,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,171 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,826,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $56,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $58,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,531 shares of company stock worth $152,749. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-decreases-holdings-in-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva.html.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.