Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.36 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $6,957,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,663,844.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.24, for a total transaction of $9,409,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,711 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,136. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

PANW stock opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.11, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $140.12 and a 12 month high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

