Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 20.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 63,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

