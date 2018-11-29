Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Receives $4.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.70 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $3.61 on Monday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 120.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $42,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,706.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,476 in the last 90 days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,593,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,593,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,924 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Zynga by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 21,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835,562 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Zynga by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 12,059,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems With Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

