$0.06 EPS Expected for 3D Systems Co. (DDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,080,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $209,428,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 53.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,185 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $9,450,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 1,710,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,966. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

